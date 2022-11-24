Your Black Friday Nintendo Switch Shopping Guide

As the go-to Nintendo guy—both professionally here at GeekDad and in my personal life—I spend much of the holiday season answering questions about the very best of (and best values on) Nintendo hardware and video game titles. Each year, I try to take some time to spotlight the notable deals leading up to the grand shopper’s holiday that is Black Friday, and 2022 is no exception.

This time around, there aren’t exactly a lot of surprises, but you’re sure to find something to satisfy the Nintendo fan on your gift list, be they long-timers or more recent converts.

Hardware

This year, Nintendo is again offering a special original Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-Month Switch Online Individual Membership for $299.99.

At present, there are no official Nintendo Switch Lite or OLED Model deals, but if you’re looking to pick up one of these newer Switch iterations on the cheap, the My Nintendo Store regularly stocks refurbished consoles for $169.99 and $319.99 respectively.

Physical Releases

In addition to the Switch bundle, Nintendo has knocked a cool $20 off of first-party titles like Mario Party Superstars (review), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (review), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (review), The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (review), and BRAVELY DEFAULT II at select retailers, taking the price for each down to around $39.99.

Also up for grabs at 33% off are WarioWare: Get it Together! ($32.99) and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain ($19.99), and, if you like a little augmented reality in your racer, you can save $40 on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ($59.99).

Digital Releases

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the best deals to be found are in the Nintendo eShop. So, whether you’re buying for a new Nintendo Switch owner or just picking up a couple of things off your own wish list—I’m looking at you, Cult of the Lamb—there’s something for everyone available in the Cyber Deals sale.

ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION – 50% off

ASTRAL CHAIN – 30% off (review)

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism 30% off

BRAVELY DEFAULT II 30% off (review)

Capcom Fighting Collection 25% off

Castlevania Advance Collection 40% off

Cult of the Lamb 20% off

Dark Souls: Remastered 50% off

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise 50% off

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 40% off

Disney Dreamlight Valley 15% off

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition 25% off

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET 50% off

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 50% off

Fire Emblem: Three Houses 30% off (review)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Expansion Pass 30% off

Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass Bundle 30% off

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 50% off

Kirby Star Allies 30% off (review)

LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition 40% off (review)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 30% off (review)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Multiplayer Pack 30% off

Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set 30% off

Mario Tennis Aces 30% off (review)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition 22% off

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order 30% off (review)

MONOPOLY Madness 67% off

NBA 2K23 55% off

Neon White 20% off

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 30% off (review)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION 67% off

No More Heroes 3 50% off

Rabbids: Party of Legends 50% off

Return to Monkey Island 10% off

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story 50% off

SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy 40% off

Sonic Colors: Ultimate 50% off

Sonic Origins 50% off

Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe 50% off

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords 25% off

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 30% off (review)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection 30% off

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 50% off

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 35% off

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD 30% off (review)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes 50% off

