Analog and Digital Meet up in The Arena Game Table

As you know, I’m a big fan of Game Theory Tables. GeekDad has been along with them since the launch of their first table, The Origins. I reviewed the table back in 2020, and it has steadfastly served as my gaming table ever since.

Game Theory Tables has continued to expand their gaming table offerings since then, introducing a coffee table-sized table, an extra-wide table, and an upgraded version of The Origins that incorporates LED lighting, the Origins Lit. Now they’re debuting an exciting new product, designed squarely with the tabletop roleplaying gamers in mind: The Arena.

What Is The Arena?

The Arena is a game table for playing tabletop RPGs, digital board games, and traditional board games. It features a commercial-grade 4K touchscreen display incorporated into the table. Covering the display is tempered glass, which resists spills and can also accommodate physical miniatures, boards, and terrain.

Players and Dungeon Masters can connect to the display via multiple methods including WiFi, HDMI, and direct casting from a phone or tablet. There are power outlets and USB ports, and integrated speakers. Bluetooth functionality also allows for adding external speakers.

While The Arena is styled similarly to The Origins, there are some other notable design differences. For one, there is a much shorter vault depth of 1.75 inches, compared to the deep vault of The Origins. And a fantastic physical addition to the table are six removable storage drawers around the table, which can also function as dice trays.

There are several notable accessories available for The Arena at launch. There is an optional 4-piece dining top, much like the one I have for my Origins table. And as The Arena is geared towards roleplaying games, there are a DM center and player wing shelves that can be attached to the table.

For a closer look at all the specifications and details of The Arena, you can download a press kit.

Using The Arena

For those that want to use a VTT (virtual tabletop) while playing tabletop roleplaying games, The Arena can be used to project maps, images, and animations directly onto the tabletop. If a player wasn’t able to physically attend a session one night but still wanted to participate, they could log into the VTT session and play virtually while the rest of the players were at the tabletop. You’re not limited to digital either, as the tempered glass will allow you to use physical terrain and miniatures to incorporate into your sessions.

But The Arena isn’t only for roleplaying games. You can play digital board games on the table, via services such as Tabletopia or apps on Google Play.

And importantly for those of us that have a large board game collection, you’re not restricted to digital, either. Just throw a game mat on top of the tempered glass, and set up pretty much any physical board game you want on the table. You can even take advantage of the built-in speakers and play some mood music while you play.

The Founders Edition of The Arena

Game Theory Tables will be launching a Kickstarter campaign for The Arena on February 14th. However, interested backers can get in early with The Founders Edition.

The Founder’s Edition has several advantages over backing the Kickstarter. For one, you will get the best possible price on the table. The Arena has an MSRP of $6998, but the Founder’s Edition is available for $4998. There will also be discounted pricing for backers of the Kickstarter campaign, but the next lowest price will be $5098.

Other advantages include:

Early fulfillment (September 2024)

Founders Edition Exclusive Play Mat

Exclusive Founders Edition Badge

Exclusive Founders Edition Serial Number

Appreciation and Acknowledgment on GTT’s Website and Main Campaign I unfortunately haven’t had a chance to get my hands on The Arena just yet, but I’m still hoping to before the Kickstarter campaign launches. However, having covered Game Theory Tables’ products over the last four years, I have a lot of confidence in their products. I’m personally very excited to run a D&D campaign on The Arena sometime in the not too distant future.

For more information or to purchase the Founder’s Edition of The Arena, visit the Game Theory Tables website!

Disclosure: As an affliate of Game Theory Tables, I may earn a small commission on qualified purchases.

