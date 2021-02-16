Epic D&D Adventures, Minis, and Tons of Content With the Latest ‘Dungeon in a Box’ Subscription

Looking for inspiration for your D&D adventures? Can’t quite find the time to plan, prepare, and panic over the complex details of your homebrew campaign? Then Dungeon in a Box might just be the perfect subscription box for you. And now there’s a brand new campaign for this year to keep those boxes coming.
What is Dungeon in a Box?
Each month a brand new box arrives in the post and includes the next installment of your ongoing D&D adventures. This year’s story is Voyage of the Fallen Star, and every month you’ll receive the next installment of the campaign, along with everything you’ll need to make your game sessions exciting, surprising, and memorable.
What’s in the box?
The first box in this year’s D&D adventures subscription box includes:
- “The Star Tide” Voyage of the Fallen Star, Adventure #1 for 1st and 2nd level characters
- Port City, Ancient Temple, and Ship encounter battle maps
- The Great Sea World Map
- Exclusive “Skinny Mini” character monster tokens
- Buildable 3D terrain tiles
- Two exclusive 32mm scale sculpted miniatures
- Astral Compass Adventure Tracker
- Special Legacy cards and stickers that shape your character’s fate!
- Wondrous One-Shot Adventure
Wondrous One-Shot
The box I received also included a fun one-shot adventure, The Toymaker’s Gift, as well as a skinny mini Toy Golem. The one-shot is a really fun story and a perfect quick adventure that would be an ideal D&D one-shot for a new dungeon master or if your gaming group wants to change things up for a one-off session. It’s designed for a party of 3rd or 4th level characters, and is based around a Midwinter festival. It includes a scavenger hunt, three brand new monster stat blocks, and a cool final battle against the animated toy golem. Each monthly Dungeon in a Box set comes with one of these wondrous one-shot D&D adventures, so there’s plenty of adventuring content each month.
Overall
Once again, I was really impressed by this year’s Dungeon in a Box, and would certainly recommend it to new dungeon masters looking for original D&D adventures, or for anyone who wants to run a campaign but doesn’t have the time to spend planning or preparing it. You’ll still need a Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Masters Guide, and some players to torture, but you’ll find everything else delivered right to your door once a month.
