Level Up Your Origins Game Table With a Dining Top

Ever since I initially reviewed the Origins Game Table, many people have asked me about the dining top. Well, I’m happy to say that I finally got my hands on one so I could share my thoughts with you! I’m also happy to say that you can pick up the dining top for the same 40% discount as the table during Game Theory Table’s YouStarter campaign, which is rapidly drawing to a close. So will you want to add this dining top to your Origins table? Read on.
The Origins Dining Top
Like the Origins Game Table, the dining top is made of solid ash and is finished to match the table. It comes in a set of three leaves, which easily slot together on top of the table. This is a sturdy dining top—all three leaves weigh a total of 73 pounds. And as you can see, the finish matches perfectly, even though this particular table and the dining top were manufactured months apart.
Why Get a Dining Top?
The obvious answer is, of course, to use it as a dining table! With the 4″ vaulted playing surface, you can easily pause a game, leaving it set up on the table. You just put the dining top on, throw a tablecloth or placemats on top, and you’re ready for dinner. Here’s the Origins table all set up for a game of Clank! In! Space!:
And here I am adding the leaves to the table:
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
But why restrict yourself to just eating on your dining top? You can also work on a jigsaw puzzle in between your board games:
Or maybe you’re more into role-playing games? With a leaf at one end of the table for the game master, you’re ready to play:
Or maybe you’re a tabletop wargamer? With the dining top in place, you have a 6′ x 4′ surface, which is the ideal size for most tabletop miniature games such as Warhammer 40K or Kings of War. Just throw down a neoprene mat and some terrain and you’re ready to play!
Final Thoughts
While I’m definitely a big board game fan, I also have a lot of other gaming interests. These photos aren’t merely staged; I enjoy game mastering and playing RPGs, and I also own and play a number of tabletop wargames and skirmish games. The dining top for the Origins Game Table gives me the versatility to play all those games using just the one table. And being able to leave a board game set up while I work on a puzzle or play a game on my laptop on the same table is a fantastic use of space.
If you are considering picking up an Origins Game Table, or already have one, I highly recommend the dining top. It looks great, and it will really expand your gaming options. The dining top normally goes for $799, but during the YouStarter promotion, it is only $479. The YouStarter is drawing to a close in less than two weeks, so if you’re interested in picking up an Origins Game Table (with or without the dining top) then you should head over to the Game Theory Tables YouStarter page right away. There are still a few slots left in the second wave, which has tables shipping this coming January 2021.
And finally, if you’d like to win a stitched neoprene playmat that fits the Origins Game Table, then be sure to fill out the form below. Game Theory Tables is giving away two mats: one for anyone and one specifically for backers of the YouStarter.