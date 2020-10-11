Geek Links: ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

As someone who doesn’t normally like Christmas movies, I cannot express how excited my entire family and I are for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Check out the trailer below courtesy of Netflix!

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey features an all-star cast (Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville). A colorful, vibrant movie full of joy, hope, magic, and representation is exactly what the doctor ordered for 2020. Representation like this is more critical now than ever before—I see my daughter in Journey Jangle, and I’m certain she will see herself as well. I only wish we could watch it sooner because November 13th seems way too far away.

