Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1066 – The War for Gotham

Batman: Detective Comics #1066 – Ram V, Simon Spurrier, Writers; Ivan Reis/Danny Miki, Hayden Sherman, Artists; Dave Stewart, Nick Filardi, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Last issue saw Batman intervene in the League of Assassins’ assault on the Orgham clan—fully unaware that the Orghams are the architects of all the chaos coming to Gotham in the last few issues. His heroic actions nearly cost him his life if not for the intervention of Jim Gordon, who returned to Gotham just in time to pull him out of the river. This leads to the best segment of the issue, as the two old friends have time to catch up—and go over their new scars. It’s a nice little detail that Gordon covered up Batman’s face—not just to protect Batman’s privacy, but because he personally doesn’t want to know the answer to that question. It’s one of the weird little quirks of their bond that they’re close, but in a deeply impersonal way.

While the Orghams continue to make their presence known in Gotham, with the destruction of the old Arkham Asylum setting up their transformation of the city, Bruce Wayne finds himself gaining the attention of their seemingly-young prince. A power struggle in Gotham is always interesting, especially with how many classic villains are being pulled in. Ram V’s take on Two-Face is particularly intriguing, as we get a look inside Harvey Dent’s twisted mind like never before. He’s still in control—barely—but maintaining that requires him to do some things that may defeat the purpose of keeping Two-Face in a box. The cliffhanger finds Batman in peril once again, but oddly, he’s probably the least interesting part of this run.

Simon Spurrier and Hayden Sherman return for a second chapter of their Two-Face story, and it’s as bizarre and surreal as it gets. This time, we get a better look at Harvey Dent’s youth and where the start of his descent into madness began. Oddly, this seems to give him a completely different backstory than the recent Mariko Tamaki one-shot did, but it’s still compelling as we see him as a meek boy pushed to horrible acts long before he gets scarred. Sherman’s colorful, grotesque art is a great fit for a story as thorny as this one.

