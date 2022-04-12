Review – ‘Sleeping Beauties # 10’ – Endings & Awakenings

Sleeping Beauties #10, Rio Youers (Author), Alison Sampson (Artist), Kira Okamoto (Cover Artist)

This is the graphic novel adaptation based on the horror novel by the same name, we have reviewed the first nine issues here.

Can the world radically change in a week? I wonder if that would make a good headline, even if it was only encountered with the disbelieving stare of the readers. Would you share a click bait ad that would say: “Here is How”?

In the small town of Dooling, the men are finally face to face with Eve Black, this amazing entity, powerful woman, that stands for all of what is sacred and holy about the female body. She receives them powerfully naked, a goddess, and takes them, like the first Eve did, towards the tree. There, men must make a choice, and women too.

The tree is the gateway towards the other world. There are many legends about world trees, such as this one. In Bolivia, Yaneramai—the god who made everything—left one such tree standing, so tall it reaches the stars, so deep it goes through the entire Earth; it is the pathway for the souls.

Women must decide if they want to be back: to their fathers, their husbands, and their sons. Even though sons are the portrayers of violence, the abusers, the fighters. What will they do? What will they choose to do? And what would happen afterwards?

I keep thinking about different apocalypses, not only because of the Ukrainian war raging and the pandemic still lingering, but because of our tale of them. Our stories. Of survival, and loss, and new appreciation for the planet and the life we can have after a big cataclysmic event. Are we, somehow, going forward? I loved a phrase by Stephen King he gave The Guardian not so long ago:

The world is a scary place, not just America. We’re in the spooky house—on the ghost train, if you prefer—for life. The scares come and go, but everyone likes make-believe monsters to stand in for the real ones.

We really do love the brave people, and we are always striving to do the right choices, every day of our special lives.

Sleeping Beauties #10 is on sale since March, 2022.

Featured image by Alison Sampson, all images belong to IDW Publishing

