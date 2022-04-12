Being Fabulous and Seen With Lucky Diaz and Father Goose

Here is the video for their new song, “Ridiculous”:

Father Goose has a new video for the song, “Invisible,” the title track from his 2021 pandemic EP. The tune deals with children’s fears of being marginalized, whether by the pandemic or through stress caused by conditions at home. “Invisible” can also be used as a gentle learning tool, to educate kids that they need to advocate for their own emotional and physical well-being. The video depicts different scenarios, although most in an almost subliminal fashion that will go over the heads of the youngest viewers (which might be a good thing).

You can stream the song at Soundcloud and Spotify. Here is the video for “Invisible”: