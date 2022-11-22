Review – Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 – Damian’s War

Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 – Mark Waid, Delilah S. Dawson, Dennis Culver, Writers; Freddie E. Williams II, Jack Herbert, Artists; Adriano Lucas, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The latest one-shot coming out of Dark Crisis is another unusual one as a trio of writers team up to tell one cohesive plotline. Unlike the recent Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green, this issue identifies exactly who writes what, but it’s a smooth transition rather than an anthology. This issue takes place in the middle of the climactic battle and focuses on Damian Wayne—right before his dramatic heel turn. He meets with his old friend Jon Kent for advice, and then puts together a strike team on a secret mission—that he doesn’t disclose to anyone, including us, until later. That feels like a uniquely Damian move, and his team gives some unexpected characters the chance to shine. The team includes Dr. Light II and Power Girl, both of whom have been out of focus for a while, along with the obscure Sideways and the new Red Canary—who finally gets the focus she’s been needing after a lot of hype.

We still don’t even know her identity, but we get our first glimpse of her interacting with other heroes and she seems to be a lot of fun. The main plot has the characters making their way through the dead worlds of the Multiverse—starting with the oddball JLApe world—before making their way to the Orrery of Worlds to try to undo Pariah’s plot. But when they get there, they encounter one of the biggest loose ends of Dark Crisis so far—the fate of the Justice League Incarnate. Things aren’t exactly rosy for the team, but I’m just glad to see this fun group of heroes again. Overall, this is a fun story that has a pretty big impact on the main narrative, but it is a bit lacking in its characterization of Damian. He seems to spend the entire issue snarking and insulting his teammate, losing most of the development he got in his solo series. It’s certainly a fun issue, but I’m just a little disappointed with where DC seems to want to take the character.

