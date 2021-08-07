Review — ‘Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy’ #2

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist), David Petersen (Cover Artist)

In Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #2, Lady Tomoe has reached the stronghold of Lord Tamakuro with her captors and is now being tortured. The fat lord wants to know how much of his treacherous plans have been discovered and whether he has still time to betray Lord Hijiki.

What this treacherous character has been doing is hiring ronin for his army and smuggling in lead in the shape of roof tiles to make bullets. As you may know, the discovery of Western weaponry made a huge impact on Japanese warfare, and there were thousands of ambitious lords willing to take advantage of the newfound powder guns and metal bullets. They are, after all, a far cry from swords and arrows!

In order to do so, he also decides to kill an entire village of Neko ninja, women and children included! Usagi stumbles upon this massacre and decides to lay the bodies to rest inside a hut. However, the ninja Shingen gets the wrong impression and blames Usagi for the death of his people.

His vow for revenge upon Usagi will be relentless.

Besides, there is still a bounty hunt going on. The incredible and blind swordspig Zato Ino is on the run, and Usagi′s friend Gen is chasing after him… I very much suspect that Zato Ino has fallen into an enchanted trap and that his life is in danger…

Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #2 was released in July 2021.

AVAILABLE: July 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: MAY210473

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

