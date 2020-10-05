WCP: ‘The Peanuts Movie’ w/ Benjamin L. Clark

What’s not to love about Charlie Brown?

Jake + Mitch sit down with Benjamin L. Clark, Curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum, to dish on The Peanuts Movie and the hidden stories behind Schulz’s work. More importantly, Benjamin answers the hefty questions:

– Is Charlie Brown the patron saint of Millennial adulthood?

– Does ‘The Peanuts Movie’ honor the legacy of Schulz work?

– And … Why is it called Peanuts?

Because with the movie hitting Disney+, now is a perfect time to dive back into the timeless nostalgia of the Peanuts crew and the earnestness of Schulz pen.

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

GUEST: Benjamin L. Clark – @BLClark

https://schulzmuseum.org/

