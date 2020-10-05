GeekDad Daily Deal: iRyno Infrared Digital Non-Contact Thermometer

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Get the temp from a safe distance with today’s Daily Deal, the iRyno Infrared Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. This thermometer reads infrared heat emanating from people or objects to get an you an accurate picture of what’s going on. In human mode it not only gives body temperature, but also has an indicator light that tells if someone has a normal, low, or high temperature within two seconds. In object mode it gives you a chance to be a safe distance from cooking foods to get heat reading. The iRyno is FDA-Certified, easy to use, and gives readings in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

