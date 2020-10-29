GeekDad Daily Deal: 3D DIY World Globe Scratch Map

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Today’s Daily Deal is a great way to show off how much of a world traveler you are. With the 3D DIY World Globe Scratch Map you get a fun way to remember where you’ve visited on our planet. Under the scratch-off coating countries sport a variety of vivid colors, get more interesting the you travel. Each globe is 7.9 inches (20 cm) and comes flat packed for you to assemble. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 072518 double smart plugs

Geek Daily Deals Jul. 25, 2018: 2-Pack of Double-Duty Smart Plugs for $28!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deals: VPN Land Lifetime Subscription

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 112319 geekdad books

Geek Daily Deals November 23, 2019: Get the Original GeekDad Book for Just $10 Today!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *