Tabletop for Kids: ‘Pizza Party Throwdown’

What Is Pizza Party Throwdown?

Pizza Party Throwdown is a fun, quick dexterity game for 1-4 players, ages four and up and only takes a couple of minutes to play. It’s currently available for purchase.

Pizza Party Throwdown Components

1 Pizza Board

4 Pizza Chef throwers

1 sheet of stickers

4 sheets of 8 silicone ingredients (mushrooms, pepperoni, bell peppers, and anchovies – no, no pineapple)

2-part Pizza Board spinning platform

1 Instruction Booklet

How to Play Pizza Party Throwdown

The Goal

The goal of the game is to have the most ingredients on the pizza in your assigned area.

Setup

When you first open the game, you’ll need to put the chef stickers onto the plastic tossers and peel the silicone ingredients from their backing sheets. They don’t go back on, do you can toss the backing sheets and keep the ingredients in a small bag. The pizza platform also needs assembly, but is as simple as just putting the top and bottom pieces together. A very important note, that is the thing I appreciate the most about this game is that the spinner does NOT require batteries. It is a mechanical, wind up spinner like a kitchen timer so no worrying about batteries and electronics!

The setup for a game is super simple. Put the Pizza Board into the spinning platform and give each player a chef tosser and their ingredients.

Gameplay

There are three gameplay modes of increasing difficulty but the basic gameplay is identical. Turn the dial to start the pizza spinning, and everyone uses their tossers to try to get their ingredients onto the pizza before it stops spinning.

The easiest mode is the free-for-all whole pizza. Any toppings a player gets on the pizza, counts towards their final score. The next level is half and half – each player is assigned half of the pizza. Any ingredients on that half, count towards their score, any toppings on the wrong half, don’t count. And the final difficulty level is by the slice – each player only counts ingredients that land on the slice with the color and icon matching their ingredients.

Game End

The game ends when the timer stops. Everyone counts their ingredients that are on the pizza in the appropriate area and the player with the highest ingredient count wins!

Why You Should Play Pizza Party Throwdown

The dial on the spinner does allow for longer or shorter rounds than in our little video, but regardless, each round is very quick and fast-paced. The kids love it and went even more wild than I was able to capture with the fun they had with flinging ingredients. While the first couple of tries resulted in zero toppings on the pizza, the game is easy enough that both our four-year-old and seven-year-old were ingredient flinging experts very quickly. To continue to increase the challenge, we had them move further back in subsequent rounds. Whether your family plays a lot of games or just a few, this is a great quick and fun game to bring to the table at any time or between bigger, longer games when you need a break.

