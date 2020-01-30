WCP: Impossible Questions – ‘Saga’ to TV?

The Watching Comics Pod is back with another feature of…

IMPOSSIBLE QUESTIONS.

Attempting to answer daunting questions; or at least re-visiting something we may have underestimated. Quick takes, sharp focus, and endless Twitter-blasting potential.

Co-Host Jake shares his bold take from a favorite comic:

Is it possible Saga could be TV’s next Game of Thrones?

In a few quick minutes, Jake dishes on the background for one of his favorite recent runs, Brian K. Vaughan’s Saga and why it may be the untapped gold-mine for the next wave of zeitgeist defining television. Because if not alien races, pacifism, and brilliant social commentary then what will it be?

Be sure to rate, review, and give a listen!

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

Find us on Twitter and let us know your thoughts on the Saga takes.

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

