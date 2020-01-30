WCP: Impossible Questions – ‘Saga’ to TV?

The Watching Comics Pod is back with another feature of…

IMPOSSIBLE QUESTIONS.

Attempting to answer daunting questions; or at least re-visiting something we may have underestimated. Quick takes, sharp focus, and endless Twitter-blasting potential.

Co-Host Jake shares his bold take from a favorite comic:

Is it possible Saga could be TV’s next Game of Thrones?

In a few quick minutes, Jake dishes on the background for one of his favorite recent runs, Brian K. Vaughan’s Saga and why it may be the untapped gold-mine for the next wave of zeitgeist defining television. Because if not alien races, pacifism, and brilliant social commentary then what will it be?

HOSTS:  @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush 

