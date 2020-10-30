Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 30, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 30, 2020.
Gaming News
- Dinosaur Island from Pandasaurus is being reprinted, at a lower price point and including new dinomeeples. (Just typing “dinomeeples” makes me kind of happy.)
- Pandasaurus has also released Ohanami, a “relaxing and competitive drafting game” about growing the perfect zen garden.
- Level 99 Games is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new release of BattleCON, its 2-player fighting game that has grown a lot since its initial launch.
- The gaming world expanded this week with the announcement of two new companies. One is Warchief Gaming, which is being headed up by ex-Blizzard senior vice president Chris Metzen, and the other is Darrington Press, the game publishing arm of Critical Role, which will be headed by Ivan Van Norman.
- Darrington (see above) has released its 2021 game slate, including its flagship title, Uk’otoa, a semi-cooperative card-based game, as well as Critical Role Adventures, a “legacy-lite campaign game,” Syndicult, a magic roleplaying game, and Guardians of Matrimonia, a cooperative card game.
- Needy Cat Games has announced that they are developing Myth & Goal, a “fantasy sports game.” I’m assuming that means a sports game set in a fantasy world and not a game where you have to follow every player on every team each week of the NFL season.
- Steamforged has released Pac-Man: The Card Game, a “colorful, easy, and addictive card game.”
- Fantasy Flight has announced the “definitive dungeon-crawling board game”: Descent: Legends of the Dark. The game isn’t due out until the second quarter of 2021, but the site says that you can pre-order from your local game store now. But you may need to save up first, as the MSRP of the game is $175.
- Kosmos has released Anno 1800, the latest game from A Few Acres of Snow designer Martin Wallace and based on the computer game of the same name.
- It appears that The Terminator is getting a tabletop RPG, built on the Nightfall system. Few other details are available at this time.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Jonathan Liu reviewed GeekDad Approved Dale of Merchants, Fantastic Factories, GeekDad Approved The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, Something Wicked, and did a Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup.
- Robin Brooks reviewed GeekDad Approved Just One.
- Michael Knight reviewed B-Movies and Alien Puppies.
- I reviewed GeekDad Approved Santa Monica, our featured image this week.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Zombie Teenz Evolution, Pendulum, Under Falling Skies, The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, Fantastic Factories, and Macaron.
- Robin Brooks played Necromunda, Marvel Champions, and Just One.
- Michael Knight played B-Movies, Lord of the Chords, and Alien Puppies.
- Will James played Hero Quest.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.