Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 30, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 30, 2020.

Gaming News

Dinosaur Island from Pandasaurus is being reprinted, at a lower price point and including new dinomeeples. (Just typing “dinomeeples” makes me kind of happy.)

Pandasaurus has also released Ohanami, a “relaxing and competitive drafting game” about growing the perfect zen garden.

Level 99 Games is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new release of BattleCON, its 2-player fighting game that has grown a lot since its initial launch.

The gaming world expanded this week with the announcement of two new companies. One is Warchief Gaming, which is being headed up by ex-Blizzard senior vice president Chris Metzen, and the other is Darrington Press, the game publishing arm of Critical Role, which will be headed by Ivan Van Norman.

Darrington (see above) has released its 2021 game slate, including its flagship title, Uk’otoa, a semi-cooperative card-based game, as well as Critical Role Adventures, a “legacy-lite campaign game,” Syndicult, a magic roleplaying game, and Guardians of Matrimonia, a cooperative card game.

Needy Cat Games has announced that they are developing Myth & Goal, a “fantasy sports game.” I’m assuming that means a sports game set in a fantasy world and not a game where you have to follow every player on every team each week of the NFL season.

Steamforged has released Pac-Man: The Card Game, a “colorful, easy, and addictive card game.”

Fantasy Flight has announced the “definitive dungeon-crawling board game”: Descent: Legends of the Dark. The game isn’t due out until the second quarter of 2021, but the site says that you can pre-order from your local game store now. But you may need to save up first, as the MSRP of the game is $175.

Kosmos has released Anno 1800, the latest game from A Few Acres of Snow designer Martin Wallace and based on the computer game of the same name.

It appears that The Terminator is getting a tabletop RPG, built on the Nightfall system. Few other details are available at this time.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Zombie Teenz Evolution, Pendulum, Under Falling Skies, The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, Fantastic Factories, and Macaron.

Robin Brooks played Necromunda, Marvel Champions, and Just One.

Michael Knight played B-Movies, Lord of the Chords, and Alien Puppies.

Will James played Hero Quest.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.

