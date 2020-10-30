Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 30, 2020

Featured Gaming Re-Roll Tabletop Games
Rob Huddleston0

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 30, 2020.

Gaming News

  • Dinosaur Island from Pandasaurus is being reprinted, at a lower price point and including new dinomeeples. (Just typing “dinomeeples” makes me kind of happy.)
  • Pandasaurus has also released Ohanami, a “relaxing and competitive drafting game” about growing the perfect zen garden.
  • Level 99 Games is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new release of BattleCON, its 2-player fighting game that has grown a lot since its initial launch.
  • The gaming world expanded this week with the announcement of two new companies. One is Warchief Gaming, which is being headed up by ex-Blizzard senior vice president Chris Metzen, and the other is Darrington Press, the game publishing arm of Critical Role, which will be headed by Ivan Van Norman.
  • Darrington (see above) has released its 2021 game slate, including its flagship title, Uk’otoa, a semi-cooperative card-based game, as well as Critical Role Adventures, a “legacy-lite campaign game,” Syndicult, a magic roleplaying game, and Guardians of Matrimonia, a cooperative card game.
  • Needy Cat Games has announced that they are developing Myth & Goal, a “fantasy sports game.” I’m assuming that means a sports game set in a fantasy world and not a game where you have to follow every player on every team each week of the NFL season.
  • Steamforged has released Pac-Man: The Card Game, a “colorful, easy, and addictive card game.”
  • Fantasy Flight has announced the “definitive dungeon-crawling board game”: Descent: Legends of the Dark. The game isn’t due out until the second quarter of 2021, but the site says that you can pre-order from your local game store now. But you may need to save up first, as the MSRP of the game is $175.
  • Kosmos has released Anno 1800, the latest game from A Few Acres of Snow designer Martin Wallace and based on the computer game of the same name.
  • It appears that The Terminator is getting a tabletop RPG, built on the Nightfall system. Few other details are available at this time.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

  • Jonathan Liu played Zombie Teenz Evolution, Pendulum, Under Falling Skies, The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, Fantastic Factories, and Macaron.
  • Robin Brooks played Necromunda, Marvel Champions, and Just One.
  • Michael Knight played B-Movies, Lord of the Chords, and Alien Puppies.
  • Will James played Hero Quest
  • Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.
Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Finally, a Card Game Where You Use the Jokers — ‘DC Spyfall’ Review

Logan Giannini
'The Chameleon' from Big Potato Games

Test Your Bluffing Skills with New Game ‘The Chameleon’

Preston Burt

D&D Curse of Strahd: Session 47

Simon Yule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *