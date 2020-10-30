HyperX Makes Haste — A Great New Pulsefire Ultralight Mouse

HyperX has made some great gaming mice, and the new Pulsefire Haste cements their spot in the ultralight high-resolution gaming market.

Initial Thoughts and Setup

l have previously looked at some great HyperX mice, like the Pulsefire Dart and the Pulsefire Raid, and one of the things that I enjoyed most is that the Pulsefire lineup seems to offer different styles and features for many uses and applications. The Pulsefire Haste is another product in this great lineup. The place the Haste holds in the Pulsefire line is that of the ultralight gaming mouse for people looking for the combo of hand speed and optical speed.

Like previous HyperX products, the setup was easy with Ngenuity software. With six buttons that are rated up to 60 million clicks, it felt wonderfully strong and responsive. The sensor options give you the choice of 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI, which is a great spectrum to work with. The cable is wrapped in a very sturdy but flexible paracord. The Haste is ambidextrous, so if you are a lefty you can use it with ease. The PTFE skates allow it to flow with ease over a smooth surface.

Since it is so close to Halloween, I decided to try it with my favorite game this time of year, Dead by Daylight. The Haste worked amazingly as its responsiveness and pinpoint accuracy allowed me to dodge my would-be captors and flee in times of crisis. I tend to play at 1600 DPI and find that it works best for me, but your mileage may vary, so try out different settings until you find a sweet spot that works for you.

My only gripe about the Haste is personal and has nothing to do with build or quality. I just prefer bigger, heavier mice. I have very large hands and am just more comfortable with a bigger profile. Once again, that is just a personal choice and not a reflection on how the Haste works.

In all, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste is an excellent gaming choice—especially at $49.99.

Specifications

Shape: Symmetrical

Sensor: Pixart PAW3335

Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI

DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

Speed: 450ips

Acceleration: 40G

Buttons: 6

Left / Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch

Left / Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks

Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting1

Onboard memory: 1 profile

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Cable type: Paracord

Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE

Weight (without cable): 59g

Weight (with cable): 80g

Dimensions:

Length: 124.2mm

Height: 38.2mm

Width: 66.8mm

Cable length: 1.8m

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The Pulsefire Haste offers everything you need in an affordable gaming mouse with high-end features and an ultra-lightweight. Coming in at $49.99, it is wonderfully affordable and maybe a great gift for the gamer in your family for the upcoming holiday season.

A sample of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste was made available by the manufacturer. The views expressed in this article are those of the writer and not the manufacturer or our editorial board.

