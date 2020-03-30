HyperX’s New Line-Up of Gaming Peripherals Are Great!

HyperX’s  New Tech

HyperX unleashed some amazing new gaming peripherals for 2020! Here are three must-have pieces of gaming tech heading into the spring.

Alloy Origins Core Keyboard

HyperX has been my go-to keyboard for the last five years and the Alloy Origins series has been at the top of my list. With the new Alloy Origins Core, HyperX continues to make rock-solid high-performance equipment. To no surprise, upon opening the Alloy Origins Core keyboard I could easily tell that it had the solid design looks I have become used to with HyperX. The aluminum body is rock solid and feels ultra-durable. When I say aluminum I don’t just mean the base or the top, I mean the whole chassis. I received the model with the new HyperX Aqua switch. The switch has an amazing response and feels buttery smooth.

Being a tenkeyless keyboard there is no number pad which may not be the best for some gamers but if you are gaming on the go and want something that fits in your backpack this is the perfect size for you. There are a couple of other things missing like media keys and a USB pass-through. Once again that is to keep this awesome piece of gear at the lowest profile possible.

The keycaps are ABS and are also solid with just a little bit of flex. Behind the keycaps is the wonderful HyperX lighting that is fully customizable through the HyperX Ngenuity app.

The price is so good that it is almost a feature unto itself at $89.99 but that is if you can get it because it is currently not in stock on Amazon.

Recommendations

I absolutely recommend the HyperX Alloy Origins Core for anyone looking for a high-performance no-frills powerhouse keyboard.

 

Specifications

Keyboard
Switch HyperX Switch
Type Mechanical
Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors)
Light effects Per key RGB lighting3 and 5 brightness levels
Onboard memory 3 profiles
Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A
Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting
Key rollover N-key mode
LED indicator Yes
Media control Yes
Game Mode Yes
OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key Switches
Switch HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua
Operation Style Linear, Tactile
Actuation Force 45g
Key Travel Distance 1.8 mm
Total Travel 3.8 mm
Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million

Cable
Type Detachable, Braided
Length 1.8 m

Dimensions
Width 360.0 mm
Depth 132.5 mm
Height 34.5 mm
Weight (Keyboard and cable) 900 g

Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse

A great keyboard needs to work synchronously with a great mouse and the Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse is just that! When gamers are looking for a great mouse some of the features that come to the forefront are precision through DPI, customizable buttons that are in areas that feel natural and have a quick and accurate response, the perfect balance of size and weight so that movements seem fluid. Considering all of those features I feel comfortable saying that the HyperX Pulsefire Raid is one of the best mice in the market.

With it’s 11 (Yes, eleven!) programmable buttons, solid construction, lightweight (perhaps a bit too light?) customizable LEDs, braided cable, and DPI settings of 800 / 1600 / and 3200 the Pulsefire raid checks every box in the gaming mouse must-have list.

The body is matte black with a soft slightly rubberized coating and a bit of extra padding on the thumb rest to offer you a bit of relief when those gaming sessions get long.

I test drove this new mouse with Doom Eternal and it kept me alive while I was under attack giving me a lightning response and movement with pinpoint accuracy with my weapons. I was able to easily macro my buttons so that my weapons and actions were easy to get to with slight movements of my thumb and index fingers. Having Omron switches gives me faith that it will be able to continue to be snappy for a very long time.

At $59.99 the Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse is very well priced and a great value for the accuracy and longevity it offers to any gamer.

Simply put, The Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse is a wonderful choice if you are looking to upgrade your gear this spring or anytime for that matter.

Specifications

Shape Ergonomic
Sensor Premium Pixart PMW3389
Resolution up to 16,000 DPI
DPI presets 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
Speed 450 IPS
Acceleration 50G
Buttons 11
Left / Right button switches Omron
Left / Right button durability 20 million clicks
Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors)
Light effects 2 RGB lighting zones
Onboard memory 1 profile
Connection type USB 2.0
Polling rate 1000Hz
Cable type Braided
Dimensions L: 127.8 mm
W: 71.0mm
H: 41.5 mm
Cable length 1.8m
Weight (without cable)1 Approximately 95g
Weight (with cable) Approximately 125g

HyperX Fury Ultra Mousepad

Lastly, if you are looking for a full upgrade to your hardcore gaming gear and already have an amazing keyboard and mouse, why not go all the way and get yourself a beautiful high-end LED-equipped gaming mousepad?

Luckily for you, HyperX has your back once again with the Fury Ultra Gaming Mouse Pad!

This pad offers 360 degrees programmable LED lighting along with a wonderful microtextured hard surface that gives you both speed and accuracy when you are tracking down those enemies or lining up your shots. The Fury Ultra also has a great anti-slip base so that you are not chasing your mousepad around your desk during long gaming sessions.

The lights are not only around the edges but there is a larger LED at the top of the pad to illuminate the surface as well.

The HyperX Fury Ultra Gaming Mouse Pad will tack on quite a few bucks to your gaming budget coming in at $54.99

But if you are looking for ultra-high performance and a complete and amazing desktop experience it may just be what the gaming doctor ordered.

Specifications

