HyperX’s New Line-Up of Gaming Peripherals Are Great!

Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Onboard memory 3 profiles Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode LED indicator Yes Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Key Switches Switch HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua Operation Style Linear, Tactile Actuation Force 45g Key Travel Distance 1.8 mm Total Travel 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million Cable Type Detachable, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 360.0 mm Depth 132.5 mm Height 34.5 mm Weight (Keyboard and cable) 900 g

Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse

A great keyboard needs to work synchronously with a great mouse and the Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse is just that! When gamers are looking for a great mouse some of the features that come to the forefront are precision through DPI, customizable buttons that are in areas that feel natural and have a quick and accurate response, the perfect balance of size and weight so that movements seem fluid. Considering all of those features I feel comfortable saying that the HyperX Pulsefire Raid is one of the best mice in the market.

With it’s 11 (Yes, eleven!) programmable buttons, solid construction, lightweight (perhaps a bit too light?) customizable LEDs, braided cable, and DPI settings of 800 / 1600 / and 3200 the Pulsefire raid checks every box in the gaming mouse must-have list.

The body is matte black with a soft slightly rubberized coating and a bit of extra padding on the thumb rest to offer you a bit of relief when those gaming sessions get long.

I test drove this new mouse with Doom Eternal and it kept me alive while I was under attack giving me a lightning response and movement with pinpoint accuracy with my weapons. I was able to easily macro my buttons so that my weapons and actions were easy to get to with slight movements of my thumb and index fingers. Having Omron switches gives me faith that it will be able to continue to be snappy for a very long time.

At $59.99 the Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse is very well priced and a great value for the accuracy and longevity it offers to any gamer.

Simply put, The Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse is a wonderful choice if you are looking to upgrade your gear this spring or anytime for that matter.

Specifications

Shape Ergonomic Sensor Premium Pixart PMW3389 Resolution up to 16,000 DPI DPI presets 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed 450 IPS Acceleration 50G Buttons 11 Left / Right button switches Omron Left / Right button durability 20 million clicks Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects 2 RGB lighting zones Onboard memory 1 profile Connection type USB 2.0 Polling rate 1000Hz Cable type Braided Dimensions L: 127.8 mm

W: 71.0mm

H: 41.5 mm Cable length 1.8m Approximately 95g Weight (with cable) Approximately 125g

HyperX Fury Ultra Mousepad

Lastly, if you are looking for a full upgrade to your hardcore gaming gear and already have an amazing keyboard and mouse, why not go all the way and get yourself a beautiful high-end LED-equipped gaming mousepad?

Luckily for you, HyperX has your back once again with the Fury Ultra Gaming Mouse Pad!

This pad offers 360 degrees programmable LED lighting along with a wonderful microtextured hard surface that gives you both speed and accuracy when you are tracking down those enemies or lining up your shots. The Fury Ultra also has a great anti-slip base so that you are not chasing your mousepad around your desk during long gaming sessions.

The lights are not only around the edges but there is a larger LED at the top of the pad to illuminate the surface as well.

The HyperX Fury Ultra Gaming Mouse Pad will tack on quite a few bucks to your gaming budget coming in at $54.99

But if you are looking for ultra-high performance and a complete and amazing desktop experience it may just be what the gaming doctor ordered.