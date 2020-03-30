WCP: ‘Batman & Robin’ vs ‘Spider-Man 3’

The battle royale you’ve been waiting for …

Jake + Mitch open old wounds as they re-visit two of their most painful cinema experiences in Batman & Robin and Spider-Man 3. But the question remains:

Which is the most painful?

In one corner, we have Spider-Man 3, complete w/ Emo Tobey and two musical numbers.

In the opposite corner, we have Bat Nipples.

Both movies remain infamous for all the wrong reasons. The guys attempt to break down why and flirt with existentialism along the way.

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

Find us on Twitter and let us know which one hurts the most to watch.

