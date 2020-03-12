Review: Philips ActionFit Wireless Headphones

Philips jumps into the true wireless earbud market with the Philips ActionFit Wireless Headphones for people who want great sound on the go.

Introduction and initial thoughts

Much like the previous Philips headphones I reviewed, the Philips Action Fit Wireless earbuds come in some unassuming packaging and look fairly simple and straight forward.

The Philips Action Fit Wireless earbuds come in a semi-tubular case with a full-sized USB Male end with about three inches of cord. The case slides open from the right side when facing you. to reveal the buds which light up either white or blue depending on whether they are charging or connecting. Once you pull them out and place them in your ear, you will hear a prompt telling you that you are in connecting mode.

I had no issue connecting the earbuds to my Galaxy S-10, Galaxy Tab A, or my Surface Pro tablet. The earbuds pop up as a Smart Things device, so the connection is a breeze in your Bluetooth settings.

These earbuds are what I would consider medium-sized which gives them a good balance of weight, girth, and battery life. They fit very comfortably in the ear and don’t feel as if they are going to pop out while walking around or doing basic tasks.

One issue I had was that the blue LEDs are extremely bright in the dark, so while I was listening to e-books in bed my fiancée complained about the light show going on while she was trying to sleep. I am sure there must be a setting to turn this off, but so far I have not found it.

Sound

The Philips Action Fit Wireless earbuds’ sound quality can best be described as average. I had a hard time trying to raise the volume on the buds themselves. The touch technology was not as responsive as I had hoped for.

Acoustic system Closed

Magnet type NdFeB

Impedance 16 Ohm

Speaker diameter 6 mm

Frequency range 20 – 20,000 Hz

Sensitivity 94 dB

Diaphragm PET

Connectivity

Bluetooth profiles A2DP

AVRCP HFP SP

Bluetooth version 5.0

Maximum range Up to 10 m

Convenience

Volume control Yes

Call management Answer / End call Reject call Switch between call and music

Accessories

USB cable Yes

Charging case Yes

Ear caps 3 sizes

Quick start guide Yes

Power

Battery type Li-Polymer

Rechargeable Yes

Standby time 100 hr

Talk time 6 hr

Music playtime 6 hr

Final Thoughts

The Philips Action Fit Wireless earbuds are a decent set of on the go true wireless pieces of equipment. I am not entirely sure how well the self-cleaning technology works, but they were definitely not greasy or waxy in between each use. I would probably spend another $10 on Amazon to get some memory foam ear tips to add to the comfort and fit as well as additional noise canceling.

The earbuds are a good size and very portable. The sound quality is adequate and not overpowering. The main issue that I have with these earbuds is that the current price is $166.67, which is a bit high when compared to other earbuds of similar quality.

I would recommend having a serious look at all the products at this price point before making a commitment. If you are looking for noise-canceling these may not be the buds for you: because of the low volume output, I could easily hear background noise in the room while trying to hear podcasts and music.

The Philips Action Fit Wireless earbuds are adequate for their purpose, and if that is what you are looking for then you should take them into consideration.

A free unit of The Philips Action Fit Wireless earbuds was provided by the manufacturer. The views expressed in this article are my own and not that of the manufacturer or editors.

