WCP – ‘The Batman’ – Where Do We Stand w/ Battinson?

Will we call him BatPat, Battinson, or R-Bat?

Jake + Mitch aren’t sure which nickname will stick, but they are certain enough “leaked” photos of The Batman that it’s worth talking about. Because we’re never at a shortage of Batman content. Along the way the guys hit a few key questions:

– Is this Batmobile sleek or stupid?

– Will Matt Reeves bring the goods?

– Can Paul Dano reach Heath Ledger heights w/ his Riddler?

Whether we asked for it or not, next year we’re getting another Batman movie…and we’re excited (mostly). How could you not be? Have you seen Pattinson’s chin-game?! So, yes, give us more Caped Crusader on screen.

