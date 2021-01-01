WCP: Disney, Marvel, and ‘Star Wars’ Announcements

Mitchell Roush

 

More and more and more projects are coming!

Jake + Mitch try to make sense of all the announcements from Disney Investor Day. More specifically, they dish on the new projects they’re looking forward to most. Along the way they issue a few important questions:

In grand IP fashion, there’s no shortage of exciting stuff on the horizon. The guys are eager to see how it all shapes up. But most importantly, they’re ready for the Willow hive to rise-up and seize their moment.

HOSTS:  @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

