WCP: Disney, Marvel, and ‘Star Wars’ Announcements

Jake + Mitch try to make sense of all the announcements from Disney Investor Day. More specifically, they dish on the new projects they’re looking forward to most. Along the way they issue a few important questions:
- Can Jon Watts resurrect the Fantastic Four?
- Is the world ready for the Willow extended universe?
- Christian Bale + Thor 4 = perfect casting?
- Could Teyonah Parris be the MVP of Captain Marvel II?
In grand IP fashion, there’s no shortage of exciting stuff on the horizon. The guys are eager to see how it all shapes up. But most importantly, they’re ready for the Willow hive to rise-up and seize their moment.
HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush
