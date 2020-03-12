Geek Daily Deals March 12, 2020: Get Ready for Family Movie Night With This Microwave Popcorn Popper for $13!

Enjoy freshly popped popcorn for your game nights or family movie events with this microwave popper for just $13 today!
Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper, Silicone Popcorn Maker, Collapsible Bowl BPA Free – 18 Colors Available (Red):
- 18 COLORS TO CHOOSE FROM – Search SALBREE to find red, blue, aqua, light blue, green, purple, orange, black, grey, white, pink, yellow, magenta and lime colored popcorn poppers.
- Collapsible Space-Saving Design; allow you to story the popcorn maker in a small drawer and is perfect for RV’s and college dorm rooms
- Convenient Easy-Grab Handles – The Salbree popcorn maker has built in handles that make it easy to remove from the microwave. Always use caution with removing hot products from a microwave.
- Easy to Use; our popcorn maker is easy to use, easy to clean and easy to store and since it’s silicone, it’s virtually indestructible. It’s also dishwasher safe and BPA free
- Save Money; using the Salbree popcorn popper saves you money versus using bagged popcorn and it helps save the earth from unwanted and extra trash
