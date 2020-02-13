Radio Free Hipster Ep. 106: Love You Like a Milkshake

Posted on by 0 Comments

Radio Free Hipster

“Beauty is truth, truth beauty—that is all / Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.”

John Keats, 1820

“Here’s my story and the story goes / You give love, you get love / And more than heaven knows.”

Paula Abdul, 1991

You can listen via the player below, download episode 106 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. What wild ecstasy!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 37:15 — 52.6MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

00:44 Beefy – “How Bout U” (content warning)
03:35 Talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer
04:35 MC Lars and Mega Ran – “Ode on a Grecian Urn
06:47 Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Cordite Kiss
10:04 MC Frontalot – “Goth Girls (acoustic rehearsal)” (content warning)
14:31 Meri Amber – “The Whole You
18:03 More talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer”
18:51 D&D Sluggers – “Bro Down (feat. Super Smack)
22:49 DJ John – “It Takes Two to Kiss
26:57 Ryako – “Crush, Crush
31:43 Even more talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer”
33:59 Mickey O’Brien – “Get My Girl Back Day” (content warning)

If you enjoyed this episode, please consider donating to our Patreon. And don’t forget to check out the other shows available from the GeekDad Podcast Network.

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!