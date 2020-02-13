Radio Free Hipster Ep. 106: Love You Like a Milkshake

“Beauty is truth, truth beauty—that is all / Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.”

John Keats, 1820

“Here’s my story and the story goes / You give love, you get love / And more than heaven knows.”

Paula Abdul, 1991

You can listen via the player below, download episode 106 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. What wild ecstasy!

00:44 Beefy – “How Bout U” (content warning)

03:35 Talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer”

04:35 MC Lars and Mega Ran – “Ode on a Grecian Urn”

06:47 Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Cordite Kiss”

10:04 MC Frontalot – “Goth Girls (acoustic rehearsal)” (content warning)

14:31 Meri Amber – “The Whole You”

18:03 More talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer”

18:51 D&D Sluggers – “Bro Down (feat. Super Smack)”

22:49 DJ John – “It Takes Two to Kiss”

26:57 Ryako – “Crush, Crush”

31:43 Even more talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer”

33:59 Mickey O’Brien – “Get My Girl Back Day” (content warning)

If you enjoyed this episode, please consider donating to our Patreon. And don’t forget to check out the other shows available from the GeekDad Podcast Network.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!