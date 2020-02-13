Radio Free Hipster Ep. 106: Love You Like a Milkshake

“Beauty is truth, truth beauty—that is all / Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.”
John Keats, 1820
“Here’s my story and the story goes / You give love, you get love / And more than heaven knows.”
Paula Abdul, 1991
You can listen via the player below, download episode 106 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. What wild ecstasy!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 37:15 — 52.6MB)
00:44 Beefy – “How Bout U” (content warning)
03:35 Talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer”
04:35 MC Lars and Mega Ran – “Ode on a Grecian Urn”
06:47 Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Cordite Kiss”
10:04 MC Frontalot – “Goth Girls (acoustic rehearsal)” (content warning)
14:31 Meri Amber – “The Whole You”
18:03 More talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer”
18:51 D&D Sluggers – “Bro Down (feat. Super Smack)”
22:49 DJ John – “It Takes Two to Kiss”
26:57 Ryako – “Crush, Crush”
31:43 Even more talking / Fresh Kils – “Must Be Nicer”
33:59 Mickey O’Brien – “Get My Girl Back Day” (content warning)
If you enjoyed this episode, please consider donating to our Patreon. And don’t forget to check out the other shows available from the GeekDad Podcast Network.