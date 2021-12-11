Experience the Nearly Four-Hour Opus of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ – Original Soundtrack 7XLP Box Set

If you’re a fan of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then you were one of the many that were thrilled when the definitive director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released earlier this year. This 242-minute film not only restored Snyder’s vision for the film but also restored the original soundtrack by Junkie XL, aka Tom Holkenborg.

Mondo Music has just released the premier physical release of Holkenborg’s soundtrack, in a deluxe 7XLP box set featuring Mondo’s equal attention to the album artwork, this time by artist Mo Shafeek. It retails for $200 and is available directly from Mondo Music.

The slipcase features the symbols of all the members of the Justice League, surrounding the main villain Darkseid. On the backside of the slipcase are the credits, as well as some more gorgeous stylized art from Shafeek showing Darkseid’s forces attacking Earth.

Inside of the slipcase is another case, made of the same sturdy cardboard. It holds all 7 of the LPs and depicts an embattled Metropolis.

The first six album sleeves depict a member of the Justice League, with the seventh featuring Darkseid. Additionally, Darkseid’s LP is the only one with special vinyl, imprinted with the Anti-Life Equation that Darkseid has been seeking.

Needless to say, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Original Soundtrack 7XLP Box Set is the definitive soundtrack release for the film. If you’re a big fan of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and especially of Junkie XL’s music, then this is the boxed set for you. You can listen to the tracks below:

For more information or to purchase the Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Original Soundtrack 7XLP Box Set, head over to Mondo Music.

Mondo Music sent me this boxed set for evaluation but had no input into this review.

