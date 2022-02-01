A Triple Rainbow of Authentic Kid Power Pop

Keeping your kids busy during a pandemic can be challenging. But it also depends on your perspective. Jared Mees, co-founder of the independent record label Tender Loving Empire, decided to put daughters July (9) and Piper (4) to work in the family business. Mees founded Triple Rainbow, a family band that draws inspiration from their shared experiences and post-lockdown/mandate aspirations. The new CD, You Are Magic, features 15 original songs and showcases vocals from the sisters.
Could be your coach or your neighbor or your best friend
‘Cause family is anybody who knows they can depend on you
And you can depend on them
The Oot ‘n Oots have prospered because 14-year-old singer Ruthie is tackling the challenge of more grown-up themes in a children’s music environment, without falling back on the tropes of “here’s a song about fire engines, here’s a song about brushing your teeth.” Triple Rainbow has a long way to go (literally) and who knows, perhaps July and Piper will one day move behind the scenes and manage their father’s musical efforts. However things shake out, there’s definitely much more magic to be shared.
You can download and purchase You Are Magic on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and www.tenderlovingempire.com.
Here is a video for “Slime”: