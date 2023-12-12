Review – Green Lantern #6: The Rage of Sinestro

Green Lantern #6 – Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi, Writers; Xermanico, Scott Godlewski, David LaFuente, Artists; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Tamra Bonvillain, Colorists

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Jeremy Adams made his name at DC by revitalizing the character of Wally West after a… rough period to put it lightly, and following that up was going to be a challenge. So far, his Green Lantern run is proving he is anything but a one-hit wonder—this may be the best run on the character since Geoff Johns, depending on your tastes, and it definitely feels like the spiritual successor to that epic era. This first arc has placed Hal on Earth, trying to find his footing again—but Sinestro is desperate to get them back to space, and his rage after an incident on Korugar has allowed him to channel the red energy spectrum for the first time. If you’re thinking, “That’s not how any of this works,” Hal’s just as confused.

The art, by Xermanico and Scott Godlewski, does an amazing job of capturing the sheer scope of this battle as the two old enemies summon levels of constructs never seen before. It feels like a blockbuster movie in the best way, but despite his stunning heroic feats, Hal is still very much lost. We don’t realize how lost until the last few pages, when one of the last characters I ever expected to see show up makes an appearance—and reveals the shocking truth about one character’s presence in the book. This is a fantastic setup for the next arc, and reveals that there’s something much darker going on behind the United Planets blockade. This is already starting to feel like the next great DC run.

Also leading into something great is the third part of the Wayward Son backup, starring the son of Sinestro—on a quest to be reunited with his dad by any means necessary. We know he’s been working as a thief, but this issue he graduates to larger-scale heists, beginning a criminal career that has some surprisingly heroic edges. His upcoming team-up with Lor-Zod in Sinister Sons should be interesting, as both kids seem to have some redeeming qualities, but he’s still got a while to get there – especially given the cliffhanger.

