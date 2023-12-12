Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1079 – Hanging in the Balance

Batman: Detective Comics #1079 – Ram V, Dan Watters, Writers; Jason Shawn Alexander, Liam Sharp, Juan Ferreyra, Artists; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Ram V has been brilliantly building up the tension as the Orghams plan the hanging of Batman. Catwoman assembled an unlikely motley crew of rebels including Lian Harper, Cheshire, Cassandra Cain, Solomon Grundy, Azrael (in full ’90s mode of glorious insanity), and Jim Gordon, along with wild-card Mr. Freeze—and it was all for nothing. The Orghams were six steps ahead, and the entire city watched as Batman hung in last issue’s cliffhanger. But Catwoman always has one more trick and life up her sleeve—and one could say she gave it to Batman this issue, with there being a very clever feint revealed this issue in the best way possible. After all, just because someone’s wearing one costume…

But despite that last-second rescue, Batman is still very much out of this, and the unconscious hero is in no shape to save the day. The Orghams have established firm control over Gotham, Freeze has his own agenda, and all seems lost—but this issue has some great cliffhangers that set up the next part of the story highly effectively. Ram V’s storytelling is always excellent, but the partnership of Alexander and guest artist Liam Sharp deserves a shout-out as well. These two bounce off each other really well and Sharp’s more surreal style is particularly well-suited for Azrael’s segment. This arc has mainly taken Batman out of the action, but it’s never felt like a better depiction of Gotham.

The backup, by Dan Watters and Juan Ferreyra, is no less strong. Taking place in the days before the attack on Gotham began, it follows Dariah Orgham, the mysterious matriarch of the clan, as she makes her way to Gotham on a merchant ship and finds unexpected enemies—taking care of them in a brutal and wide-reaching way that ensures there are almost no witnesses. This character hasn’t had as much page time as her son so far, but she’s being set up as maybe the biggest threat of the run.

