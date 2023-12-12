Review – Danger Street #12: The Weight of the World

Danger Street #12 – Tom King, Writer; Jorge Fornes, Artist; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: It all ends here, with the most bizarre Tom King series yet coming full circle. It started with a death—the tragic killing of Good Looks as a result of the three failed heroes’ playing with powers they couldn’t control, and seemed to be bookended with two major deaths last issue as well. Warlord and Creeper both met brutal ends at the hands of our hard-boiled “Lady Cop,” who has been becoming more and more unhinged and intense as she digs deeper and deeper into the mystery. But as the issue opens, the dead are no more—all three are resurrected, with some being greeted with more enthusiasm than others. Seeing the resurrection of the fourth Dingbat after all the boys have been through is one of the most rewarding parts of the story—but there’s a dark cloud hanging over the story, as Orion is increasingly insistent that they need to discuss the price of the resurrection—and what the boy was brought back to do.

This series is a puzzlebox, and that may be a bit too much for people. Some of the plots that are discussed this issue have been percolating for the entire run, while others may have not been touched on for almost a year. But at its core, this massively ambitious comic still does have a great human core. The bond of the Dingbats—and how far they’ll go to back up their friend—is nicely contrasted with the slow unraveling and much-deserved brutal final interaction between the last surviving members of the Green Team. Meanwhile, the massive cast all largely gets what they deserve by the end, one way or another. Crimes are paid for, some people get fresh starts, and in the end, Lady Cop gets back to what she does best—finding problems out there, and solving them whether people like her or not. It’s a fascinating book that will probably read even better once its wild array of stories are under one cover.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

