Click That Brick! No, It’s Not Audrey 2, It’s the LEGO ‘Super Mario’ Piranha Plant

Expanding on their Super Mario Bros. sets like The Mighty Bowser and the Super Mario Bros 64 Question Mark Block, LEGO is back with the Super Mario Piranha Plant. This iconic plant comes to life in a 500+ piece set.

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant

LEGO set #71426 is another great addition to the Super Mario lineup. If you’re a Nintendo fan, the Piranha Plant will look great on your shelf or desk.

Here are the specs:

• Age: 18+

• The model measures: 9 in high, 4.5 in wide, and 6.5 in deep

• 540 pieces

• Price: $59.99 USD

The new LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant will be available from November 6, 2023, via LEGO stores, lego.com, and from select leading retailers around the world. For more information, please visit www.LEGO.com/supermario

Click That Brick!

Click That Brick! is a look at LEGO building sets that appeal to the geek in all of us. I’ll be bringing you previews and reviews of various LEGO sets, like the Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter. So be sure to keep your eyeballs peeled for great LEGO content here on GeekDad.

