Wow Your Gaming Group With ‘Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book’

Over the summer I went on a bit of a pop-up book bender. Motivated in no small part by the work of paper engineer David Hawcock, I threw myself back into my childhood obsession with beautifully rendered paper landscapes and elaborate fold-out surprises.

But, just as Hawcock isn’t the only master of the pop-up arts, Canterbury Classics’ Classic Pop-Up Tales line isn’t the only property represented in my growing collection. My latest addition comes from authors Jim Zub and Stacy King (the duo behind my beloved Dungeons & Dragons Young Adventurer’s Guide series), in conjunction with art by Brazilian fantasy illustrator Claudio Pozas and elaborate paper designs by Matthew Reinhart. Best of all, this book brings to life scenes and characters from one of my favorite properties of all time, Dungeons & Dragons.

In classic D&D fashion, Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book first introduces readers to a party of adventurers—Tessalynde the elven rogue, human fighter Anson and human wizard Cazrin, a dwarven cleric named Baldric, Lark the tiefling bard, and their pet otyugh Uggie. Our heroes make their way through a myriad of classic environments across the Forgotten Realms, from the Waterdeep docks and Neverwinter’s Castle Never to Tiamat’s temple and even the subterranean Underdark.

Each two-page, 360-degree layout finds our adventurers exploring a multi-tiered central location (a tavern, cave system, or many-spired castle) full to the brim with the requisite NPCs, monsters, and even a dash of loot. Hidden behind pop-ups, pull tabs, and bonus foldouts, these help to wonderfully populate the book’s expansive scenes, further filling this vibrant world with fantastical mystery.

Readers are encouraged to plumb the book’s depths, following its lively and engaging narrative by exploring each of its intricate paper features as they make their way through the environments at their own pace, but there is an interesting twist; Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book also includes a papercraft D20 that corresponds to the various numbered tabs located in each spread.

The most adventurous among us can choose to cast the die and use it to direct their exploration. It’s a small but significant tweak to the pop-up experience that perfectly fits the source material!

While it’s difficult to pick a favorite part—this book is a thing of beauty from cover to cover—I think the Underdark is my current choice. While not as massive as Castle Never or as singularly imposing as Tiamat its muted pastels and fearsome denizens perfectly capture the spirit of this dangerous but beguiling land. It also includes (in my opinion) the book’s best Easter eggs—specifically Drizzt and Guenhwyvar lurking in the background.

I really can’t say enough about how exquisite this book is, both with regard to its inspired construction and its pitch-perfect command of the subject material. A feast for the senses of D&D fans and pop-up aficionados alike, it’s far and away the most impressive book in my library.

In fact, my only real nitpick about Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book is its super-sized price. With an MSRP of $85, it could easily be the most expensive book in your D&D collection. Currently, Amazon has priced it at around $68, which helps a little with the sticker shock, but that’s still a pretty penny for this tidy tome.

Even taking that into consideration, though, it’s hard not to recommend Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book. The quality of the included scenes is phenomenal and the gamified slant only increases its geek appeal. Plus, it’s from Insight Editions, a publisher so beloved here at GeekDad that it’s rare to see a reading list or media gift guide from us that doesn’t include books from Insight.

If you’re looking for a wholly unique gift for the tabletop gamer on your list or just want to experience its wonder and majesty yourself, Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book is sure to please. Just take special care around its more fragile bits and, of course, always beware of hidden Beholders.

Review materials provided by Insight Editions. This post contains affiliate links. Uggie is my homeboy.

