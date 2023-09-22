‘Animal Crossing’ Comes to the Seattle Aquarium

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will forever be remembered as one of the standout titles of the current console generation. This adorable social sim saw many of us—myself included—through the 2020 COVID lockdown and, three years after its release, many fans are still actively growing their islands, collecting their favorite villagers, and sharing bountiful harvests of fruit, flowers, and… furniture with their friends online.

But just because the 2.0 version and the Happy Home Paradise add-on released in late 2021 marked the last major content update to the game itself, don’t think that means Nintendo isn’t continuing to support this most recent addition to the franchise in new and interesting ways.

Just this week Nintendo of America announced a new partnership with the Seattle Aquarium. Starting October 7th, guests can enjoy characters from the beloved video game while also supporting the aquarium’s mission of “Inspiring Conservation of Our Marine Environment.”

This includes Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo opportunities, themed exhibit descriptions presented by Blathers the Owl, special character standees, and a bingo scavenger hunt guests can play right on their smart devices. Basically, you’ll be able to meet the aquarium’s considerable cast of otters, seals, and octopuses alongside the familiar faces of your favorite animal villagers!

This partnership runs through December 31st, so whether you’re a native of the Pacific Northwest or just in town for the holidays, be sure to visit the storied Seattle Aquarium for this first-of-its-kind event. For updates, news, and more information on this adorable crossover, follow the Seattle Aquarium on your favorite social media platformer or visit the official website at seattleaquarium.org.

