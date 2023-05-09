Review – Green Lantern #1: Down to Earth

Green Lantern #1 – Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Writers; Xermanico, Montos, Artists; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Adriano Lucas, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: If there’s any franchise right now that’s in need of a fresh start, it’s Green Lantern. The Infinite Frontier run which saw the Corps destroyed, most of the members lose their powers, and John Stewart mired in a New Gods-centric cosmic story was cancelled after only 12 issues and a finale special, and the franchise largely was left to linger without a title for over a year. Now, into that void comes Jeremy Adams, the TV writer and rookie DC writer who made a huge impact on Flash and revitalized the character of Wally West. Can he do the same with Hal Jordan? The first issue indicates the outlook is very positive—if not for Hal. After the Corps were taken over by the United Planets, Earth was dropped from the rotation of sectors and the human Lanterns were reassigned—except Hal, who chose to quit and return to Earth. So how does he still have a ring, and what’s his next move?

The first thing that stands out to me about this issue is how it doesn’t feel inspired by any of the other recent GL runs. Instead, its DNA feels fully rooted in one of the biggest pop culture hits of the 2020s—Top Gun: Maverick. Hal’s pilot segments are full of bravado, but there’s a pained human core and a steely heroism behind it. He tries to win back Carol, but she’s moved on without him. He tries to get his old job back, but technology has outpaced him. He can’t leave his heroic career behind, even without the Corps—and it nearly kills him. This first issue is very character-driven, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in excitement. Adams does a great job of putting Hal back in the underdog position, hinting at the return of his arch-rival, and leaving a lot of unanswered questions.

Surprisingly, though, it feels less ambitious compared to the backup—by Johnson and Montos. Both segments are excellent, but Johnson’s John Stewart segment seems like it’s where we’re going to be learning about what exactly went wrong with the Lantern Corps. As John returns to his mother’s house to help her with some projects, we flash to a different time and place as an elderly Guy Gardner and his young protege deal with a terrifying being that’s been unleashed. It’s a moody, creepy story that might hint at the next main villain of the Green Lantern line.

One thing’s for sure—with these two writers in charge, the franchise is absolutely back.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

