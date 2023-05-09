Review – Batman: White Knight Presents Generation Joker #1 – Fathers and Daughters

Batman: White Knight Presents Generation Joker #1 – Katana Collins, Clay McCormack, Sean Murphy, Writers; Mirka Andolfo, Artist; Alejandro Sanchez, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Sean Murphy’s White Knight verse has both been wildly popular and rather controversial, and the main series took a big turn with the end of the last mini a few months back as it was revealed that Murphy planned to introduce other heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman into the series. But before we get to that next big chapter, we’re taking a detour. Murphy is only on plotting this time, and his team has brought along a massive art all-star—Mirka Andolfo, responsible for some of the top creator-owned books on the stands. While Batman is in this series, now working for Agent Diana Prince of the FBI, he takes a backseat as the Napier-Quinn clan takes the lead. Harley has been struggling to raise her two troubled kids—shy, awkward Bryce, and rebellious Jackie, who played a key role in the last series. When an AI version of Jack Napier decides to take the kids on a “field trip,” the main narrative of the series kicks off.

The portrayal of Joker—or Jack Napier—has always been the strangest thing about this series, digging into the idea that Jack was a decent person before his alter ego came along, and even making clear there was genuine love between him and Harley in the early days. It doesn’t really square with any version of Joker, but the team is able to make some compelling emotional scenes out of it as Jack tries to get to know his kids for the first time—with a ticking clock on just how long his digital alter ego can last. All the while, Harley is chasing after her kids, and encounters some old enemies in the process—and one old friend who is entering this universe for the first time. That in and of itself makes me more interested in this mini than the last few. This alternate universe hasn’t fully won me over yet, but this is one of the most intriguing chapters it’s had in a while.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

