Review – Stargirl: The Lost Children #6 – Race Against Time

Stargirl: The Lost Children #6 – Geoff Johns, Writer; Todd Nauck, Artist; Matt Herms, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Geoff Johns’ return to DC Comics made a big splash, with his Justice Society of America book getting the most hype—but it’s been this continuity-dense teen adventure story that captures his writing at its best. While the Teen Titans franchise has been in rough waters for a long time, this series has put together a unique group of teen heroes—many of them lost in time—for a surreal adventure. It wouldn’t work nearly as well without Courtney Whitmore, the character Johns has been writing since his very first DC book, as his anchor. Along with Emiko Queen, Courtney finds herself battling to save the time-lost teens, along with her brainwashed friend Hourman, from the deranged Childminder and a mysterious, far more powerful adversary who is only revealed this issue—and is much closer to Courtney and her motley crew of friends than anyone expected. There is a LOT going on this issue, and it shows.

This final issue is packed, with dozens of characters battling each other, multiple reveals, and a final showdown that leaves one character to make a heartbreaking sacrifice so dozens of others can return from limbo. Amid all of that, it would be easy for what makes this series work to get lost in the shuffle, but Johns is able to keep that human touch that makes it work. I do wish Emiko had a bit more to do in the final installment, but it seems like she and Courtney will be playing key roles in upcoming series—this series will likely continue in JSA, which will get Johns’ full focus now, and Emiko obviously has her own family book to head back to. The best part of this series is, it has implications for so many other books. Will Judy Garrick be joining the Flash Family? Will the YJ kids get to reunite with their long-lost friend Secret? This is easily the most optimistic book Johns has written in a long time, and I hope he gets to revisit these characters soon.

