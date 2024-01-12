Review: ‘Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow’ #4 — Is This the End for Jei?

Usagi Yojimbo Ice and Snow #4 | Writer, Artist, Cover Artist: Stan Sakai | Colorist: Emii Fujii

Usagi and his nephew Yukichi have escaped Lady Ona, a snow vampire yokai, who, in turn, has faced Jei, the evil demon that hates Usagi.

Jei has summoned a small band of thieves—small now because he keeps killing them if they cross him in any way—and has forced what’s left of them to cover a lot of ground to catch up with both samurai.

When they finally catch up, Usagi and Yukichi are also very tired and realize they must find something to give them an edge in the coming battle.

They are in front of a frozen lake equipped with ninja boots (that allow them sure footing on the slippery ice), but will that be enough to save them?

Maybe the ice is not as thick as they thought, or the undercurrent is too strong.

You have to see this ice-chilling battle to the end!

Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow #4 is available on January 10, 2024.

Genre: Action/Adventure, Kids

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $4.99

UPC: 7 61568 01096 1 00431

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

