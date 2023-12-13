Usagi Yojimbo- Ice and Snow #3-An Horrific Battle

Usagi Yojimbo Ice and Snow 3: Writer, Artist, Cover Artist: Stan Sakai Colorist: Emii Fujii

Usagi and his nephew Yukichi have been attacked by the Lady Ona, a snow-related vampire yokai that feeds on travelers’ warmth and life force.

Luckily, Usagi had the presence of mind to fight her with a hot coal and now she has left the cottage, wandering and seeking some unwary travelers to suck their life back and thus regain her strength and have her revenge on the warrior bunnies.

Meanwhile, Jei is guiding a group of bandits on a cold pursuit of the same bunnies, who would be in serious trouble if both yokai were to attack them at once.

The yokai Yuki Onna, however, will have nothing to do with cooperation. When she sees Jei’s bandits, she only wants to devour them all. The battle between her and, Jei, the Blade of the Gods will be something to behold!

′Usagi Yojimbo- Ice and Snow #3′ is on sale since December 06, 2023.

Genre: Action/Adventure, Kids

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $4.99

UPC: 7 61568 01096 1 00311

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

