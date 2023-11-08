Review—Usagi Yojimbo- Ice and Snow #2-Super Natural Entities

Usagi Yojimbo Ice and Snow 2: Writer, Artist, Cover Artist: Stan Sakai Colorist: Emii Fujii

Usagi and his nephew Yukichi are facing the cold on the snowy mountaintops of Northern Japan. When a strange woman summons them and offers them shelter, they readily accept, even though accepting kindness from beautiful strangers, under the snow, is almost a guarantee for some kind of spirit Yokai or vampire to be around.

Meanwhile, Jei has violently established leadership in an inn, taking over a group of bandits from their former leader by the simple expedient of killing him. When a part of the gang comes with news of two long-eared samurais, Jei decides to start their pursuit, even in the middle of the night.

Two evil forces will soon face each other, and the result cannot be anticipated, a spooky, snowy story arc!

′Usagi Yojimbo- Ice and Snow #2′ is on sale since November 01, 2023.

Genre: Action/Adventure, Kids

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $4.99

UPC: 7 61568 01096 1 00211

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

