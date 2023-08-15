Review – Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 – Escape the Labyrinth

Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 – Josie Campbell, Stephanie Williams, Writers; Juan Ferreyra, Meghan Hetrick, Artists; Marisa Louise, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: As we enter the last act of Knight Terrors, we see that just about every mini is bringing it home by having their hero confront their core fears and overcome them by taking the fight back to Insomnia’s creations. In the case of Wonder Woman, who found herself transforming into something inhuman and being hunted by a vicious Greek-themed predator, that’s a little more complicated—because her greatest fear is herself. As the daughter of a mercurial and ruthless God and the sister of the God of war, her capability for violence has always been something she’s been uncomfortable with. While the idea that she’s close to becoming a ruthless monster isn’t something I agree with, this story seems to lampshade it in some interesting ways.

Much like the first issue of this series, the biggest strength here is Juan Ferreyra’s art. The man knows his nightmares—maybe better than any artist in the industry—and his labyrinth is far more effective than most of these minis at conveying the surreal horror of the event. That continues into the real world, as the heroes find themselves plunged into the final battle just in time to encounter some deeply disturbing creatures. If I have one complaint about this issue, it’s that Bobo and Constantine’s fears seemed to get short shrift—being treated as co-leads in the first issue and essentially being ignored this one. But Campbell has always been a great Wonder-fam writer, and that continues here.

The backup, by Williams and Hetrick, follows what’s going on with the Amazons during the event, as Nubia discovers that the well of souls has been infested by something inhuman. That turns out to be a twisted version of the goddess Gaia, corrupted into a horrific caricature of herself. This actually takes place before the nightmares invade, it turns out—making the Amazons forerunners of the whole war. This story is a little short and would have read better in one sitting, but I am hoping Williams continues to get to tell her Nubia saga.

