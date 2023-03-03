Review: ‘Koshchei in Hell’ #3 — Demons Are Tricky and Evil

Koshchei in Hell #3 | Writer: Mike Mignola | Artist: Ben Stenbeck | Colorist: Dave Stewart| Cover Artist: Mike Mignola

This narrative has so many cool, symbolic things going on that you hardly get to worry about the plot. It reminds me a lot of The Storyteller, especially when a man who cannot die ends up with a demon in a sack. Remember that episode?

There is a fairy tale quality to each and every one of the panels of this comic book, and for that alone it’s a true pleasure to read.

Koshchei is, right now, uncovering different plants to bring about a new ruler for Pandemonium. There are, of course, evil demons hidden everywhere, and people who feed them souls (though to call them people may be a bit of a stretch).

Then a tiny demon, trapped in a bottle, asks for one drop of Koshchei′s blood, once he has accomplished his mission of stopping demons from crafting their evil plans.

But will it be just one drop? If there is something we have learned already, it is to never trust a demon′s word…

Koshchei in Hell #3 is available on March 01, 2023.

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01029 9 00311

Featured image by Ben Stenbenck, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

