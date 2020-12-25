Cuddle up With the Child From ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ by Yogibo

Now that the second season of The Mandalorian has concluded, the Child continues to capture the hearts of Star Wars fans across the galaxy. The Child, sometimes referred to as Baby Yoda, caught everyone by surprise last year when the series premiered, and manufacturers took months to get the little alien into the hands of consumers. Now you too can hold and hug Grogu just like Din Djarin.

Yogibo, a maker of artistic and comfortable bean bag furniture also offers a line of what they call Yogibo Mates. These stuffed animal toys are filled with their squishy beads. They recently expanded to include Star Wars Mates, and the latest in the line is the Child Mate. It sells for $35 and is available directly from Yogibo’s website. It is perfect for children 3 years and older as well as teenagers, adults, and Star Wars fans of all ages. The Child stands about 13 inches tall and is about as wide from the tip of one ear to the other. The outer fabric is a cotton and Spandex blend with an inner layer of fabric made up of polyester and Spandex. EPS beads make up the fill.

While the Child looks great for decoration, it is meant to be held and cuddled. The squeezability of the fill also makes this great as a larger fidget or sensory toy. Just squeeze the body of the Child to help regain focus or ease stress if such actions help you. In addition to the Child, Yogibo also offers a number of other officially licensed Star Wars products including the Mandalorian Mate, as well as Mates of several other characters including BB-8, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. I am impressed not only with the look and feel of Yogibo products, but also the craftsmanship. It can even be machine-washed on the delicate setting. My children at home love holding the Child as we watch movies or shows. Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, I want to get several of the Star Wars Mates for students to use in my classroom.

Check out all of Yogibo’s Star Wars accessories at their website.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of The Child Mate from Yogibo for review purposes.

