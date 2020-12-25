Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending December 25, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 25, 2020.

Gaming News

It is, not surprisingly, a slow news week. I’d like to begin, however, by wishing all of my readers a very happy holiday season. I hope you are staying safe. As this is the last Re-Roll of 2020, I want to also wish everyone a safe and happy New Year. Here’s to 2021 getting us all back to normal so that we can start having in-person game nights, conventions, and everything else we’ve missed out on this year.

A long but worthy read from Analog Game Studios this week looked the usage of pronouns in board game rulebooks. It should come as no surprise that we have a long way yet to go to make our hobby inclusive, and discussions like the one in the article are a very good starting point.

I’ve previously covered the transition of the miniatures games away from Fantast Flight, and this week the company took another surprising step by announcing that they would be closing all of their product-specific forums. (The link is to the message posted on the Descent: Journeys in the Dark forum, but the same message was posted to their other forums as well.) In the statement, the company says that they recognize that other sites are hosting similar, and ultimately more active, forums on their games, and there’s no real reason for them to compete or duplicate those efforts. Users of the FFG forums have until January 31 to remove any content they don’t want to lose.

River Horse, which has previously developed several very good games based on other Jim Henson properties, is adding to the list with the upcoming The Dark Crystal Adventure Game. The game, which covers both the original film and the recent Age of Resistance series, will be released sometime next year.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Jonathan Liu reviewed MicroMacro: Crime City.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, Burgle Bros 2: The Casino Capers, Calico, Cubitos, Pingyao: First Chinese Banks, Roll for Adventure, and Via Magica.

Robin Brooks played Kingdomino and Go Nuts for Donuts.

Michael Pistiolas played Sleeping Queens, PARKS, Blokus, Can’t Stop, Trekking the World (our featured image this week), Hanabi, Love Letter, Trouble, and Battleship.

I played Freelinks, Draw Your Own Conclusions, and Hues and Cues.

