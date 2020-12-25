GeekDad Review: Mujjo Sleeve for 13-Inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Apple has been on a bit of an end-of-year streak with new MacBook models, in particular the new M1-powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. A shiny new laptop deserves a protective sleeve that will keep it looking nice—ideally, with a bit of style instead of bulk. The Mujjo Sleeve for 13-inch Retina MacBook models does just that.

Last winter I featured some double insulated touchscreen gloves from Mujjo. I’m still wearing those by the way—they’re my favorite touchscreen winter gloves. I have leather iPhone cases from the Dutch company as well. They are stylish head-turners crafted from premium leather with some unique color options. I’d suggest checking those out if you could use a new iPhone case.

Today I’m not talking about gloves or iPhone cases, though. I’m looking at Mujjo’s MacBook Sleeve.

If you’re a little tired of synthetic materials or an all-leather look, the Mujjo Sleeve is a great alternative. The sleeve itself is made from thick wool felt in a dark gray. It feels warm, luxurious, and natural. Wool is sustainable and renewable, and Mujjo says its wool felt is treated to prevent any peeling. The soft material protects the MacBook inside from scratches and bumps without feeling bulky. The wool felt is also naturally water-repellent. The Sleeve is kept closed by a flap made of full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather. It’s waxed and treated with aniline oil for durability and enhanced color. In the case of my review sample, it’s in a contrasting tan, which makes for a very attractive combination. A metal snap closure in gunmetal alloy secures the flap, but the metal never touches the MacBook—it’s felt contact only.

The Mujjo Sleeve includes an integrated storage pocket with space for documents, earbuds, pens, or any other accessories you might want to carry. Hidden inside that is a leather holder for credit cards or business cards.

My 13-inch MacBook Pro slides right in the Mujjo Sleeve. The premium, natural materials complement the laptop’s design, construction is solid, and it feels nice in hand. This isn’t a military-standards case that will keep your laptop intact after an eight-foot drop, but for casual use and carrying your MacBook around it will prevent scratches and protect it from being banged around in a backpack or bag.

The Mujjo sleeve is available for 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with Retina displays, in a choice of black or tan leather with a $69.90 MSRP. Versions are also offered for the 12-inch MacBook, 15-inch MacBook Pro, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

You can order Mujjo products directly from the company’s website, and you can also find many of them — including this laptop sleeve—on Amazon.

Disclosure: Mujjo provided a laptop sleeve for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

