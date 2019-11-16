Combat the Cold With Mujjo Double Insulated Touchscreen Gloves

Two-thirds of the U.S. (and much of Canada) suffered through an early, record-setting cold snap this week. So the timing couldn’t be better to feature some cold weather touchscreen gloves. Unlike many touchscreen-compatible gloves, which are thin and best suited for use in “chilly” temperatures, the Mujjo Double Insulated Touchscreen Gloves are made for extreme cold.

Like many people, I have a small collection of smartphone-compatible winter gloves. Generally speaking, the offerings have been getting better over the years, but I’ve yet to find a pair that’s designed to stand up to extended wear in extreme cold temperatures.

Mujjo—a Dutch company best known for premium leather iPhone cases—is stepping up with a solution: Double Insulated Touchscreen Gloves.

On the surface, these gloves are covered in a black, Micro Pique fabric that’s stretchy, ultra-durable, and wind-resistant. Fingers and thumb get a high conductive treatment, so your smartphone’s touchscreen responds instantly to your touch without having to make sure you have a special finger pad properly lined up. The glove essentially mimics a human hand in terms of touch responsiveness, so you don’t have to compensate for the fact that you’re wearing them. The inside fingers and thumb are coated with a flexible silicone grip that helps to hold your phone securely.

Your hands are protected by a cozy inner layer composed of wind-resistant double-bonded Micro Fleece. Between that and the outer shell is a third layer of 3M™ Thinsulate™ for even greater warmth.

I’ve had a pair to test during the recent cold snap and the results have been excellent. Because of the many layers involved, these gloves are little bulkier than many touchscreen gloves, but they keep your hands toasty warm, even in gusty conditions. Despite the extra bulk, they make using a smartphone easier than most other gloves because of the combination of the grippy inner surface and the fact that pretty much the entire inside surface of the glove is treated to be conductive—not just a fingertip. It’s easy to hold your phone securely, and easy to operate the touchscreen. You can even use multi-touch gestures and your thumb.

One word of advice, I found these gloves fit just a little small (especially at the elasticated wrist), but the stretchy fabric keeps them from feeling overly tight. Pricing varies according to current exchange rates, but expect to pay about $55 for them on Mujjo’s website.

Your smartphone battery will drain quickly in these cold temperatures, but with the Mujjo Double Insulated Touchscreen Gloves, you’ll be able to keep swiping until it does. If you want something a little lighter, Mujjo has you covered there as well with stylish knitted touchscreen winter gloves.

Disclosure: Mujjo provided gloves for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!