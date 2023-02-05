Review — ‘Koshchei in Hell’ #2: Hellboy’s Past Still Haunts Us

Koshchei in Hell #2 | Writer: Mike Mignola | Artist: Ben Stenbeck | Colorist: Dave Stewart | Cover Artist: Mike Mignola

Koshchei the Deathless has been one of my favorite runs of late. (You can check it out in a TPB as a collected edition.) This story continues the tale after Pandemonium has fallen and he has decided to remain amidst the ruins of Hell.

For Koshchei, though, nothing ever truly ends, which has given me a lot of understanding and compassion for vampires. If the hype quickly dies for us in a couple of days, how would it be to face eternity?

Perhaps that is why unfulfilled tasks and old ghosts can still persuade Koshchei to go hunting again.

There is a relative of Hellboy—one we thought he had already defeated—who now decides to raise up Pandemonium all over again, and she is mad with the promise of that vision.

Of course, she doesn’t consider that even the old ruins may not want that to happen, ever again, and the ensuing battle is one to remember…

Koshchei in Hell #2 is available on February 8, 2023.

On sale February 8, 2023

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01029 9 00211

Featured image by Ben Stenbenck, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



