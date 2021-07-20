New Music From Red Yarn & Friends and Father Goose

Red Yarn (Andy Furgeson) loves to make music with his friends. His compatriots are a pretty integrated bunch of folks and when they get together, it’s a joyous sound. Inspired by Inauguration Day poetess Amanda Gorman (as well as Walt Whitman and a host of others), Andy wrote “I Hear America Singing.” The song features 123 Andrés on guest vocals, with backing vocals provided by Kymberly Stewart, Little Miss Ann, Aaron Nigel Smith, Dean Jones (who also produced the track), his wife Jessie, and his son’s first grade class at the Woodlawn Elementary School.

Born in Texas but currently based in New York, visual artist Arielle Wilkins of Brothas N Sistas created the artwork for the lyric video (below). Dave Gulick of Ants Ants Ants provided motion graphics and animation. There’s a strong message in these lyrics, about reaching across the aisle for common ground:

Today I heard some joyful music

I sure know some folks could use it

To heal the holes in their broken hearts

To be the soundtrack for a fresh start