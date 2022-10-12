The British Paranormal Society #4 – Where Are We?

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson Artist: Andrea Mutti Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Lee Loughridge Cover Artist: Sebastián Fiumara

As we stated in the previous issue, the problem with the Noxton church is that it evolved around a practice that was ancient when the church of England came to be: human sacrifice.

In this last issue, the twist of the plot will be revealed in a very clever way, since Simon and Honora have already discovered what lies in Noxton’s standing stones and how their tragic history could not be explained by the locals. Talk about toxic tradition, when a mystery is wrapped around a secret, that takes the influence from other worlds and adapts it to our local spice, our pent-up energy, and our taste for blood in the name of X or Y.

The best part is when the people of Noxton begin waking up and asking questions, although that begs this question: did they really need an outsider’s perspective? Did they all go to do horrible things once a year because it was the way it was always done, “no questions asked”, “for old time’s sake” and “it has always been this way” type of thing? Do we all have such a herd mentality, deep inside?

The story thus ends with the same taste some the supernatural stories of the time used to have: horror, a creature, bloodshed, and superstition, only to be dismantled away by a clever mind and some Victorian common sense.

‘The British Paranormal Society #4’ has been on sale since October 5, 2022.

Publication Date: October 5, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00937 8 00411

Genre: Action/Adventure, Crime, Horror

Featured image by Andrea Mutti, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



