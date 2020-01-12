Preview – ‘Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey’ #1

Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, the writers of the longest and most popular Harley Quinn run of all time, return to their most iconic property at Black Label. This three-issue miniseries tying in with the upcoming movie unites Harley with four of Gotham’s most popular heroines—Black Canary, Cassandra Cain, Huntress, and Renee Montoya.

Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey #1 is on sale March 4th, 2020. Below, you’ll find DC’s official solicitation text and the first few unlettered pages.

—

Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti Reunite for New HARLEY QUINN Miniseries!

“We’ll do our best to get away with as many shenanigans as possible!” –Amanda Conner

The creative team that transformed Harley Quinn forever returns to shake up her world once more—and this time, the gloves are off! Harley Quinn has avoided Gotham City ever since she broke up with The Joker and found a home, and a kind of family, in Coney Island. But when she gets an offer she can’t refuse, she has no choice but to slip back into the city as quietly as she can, hoping to be gone before anyone—especially her ex—learns she’s been there!

But for Harley, “as quietly as she can” is plenty loud… and before she can say “Holee bounty hunters, Batman,” The Joker’s sicced every super-villain in the city on her pretty ombré head,and the only team tough enough (or crazy enough) to come to her defense is the Birds of Prey! The foul-mouthed, no-holds-barred sequel to one of DC’s raciest runs is here! Get on board early, before we come to our senses!

“Jimmy and I are so looking forward to this project,” said Conner. “I’m excited to be co-writing it, but it’s been some time since I’ve been able to draw interiors, so I’m doubly excited. Harley is a blast to write and draw; throw the Birds of Prey into the mix and it’s even more fun. And since this will be a mature readers title, we’ll do our best to get away with as many shenanigans as possible!”

“Amanda and I are super excited to be creating this new series for DC,” added Palmiotti. “We’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to let loose on a project with a no-holds-barred Harley story where we revisit Harley’s supporting cast and take her on an adventure back to Gotham. Teaming up with the Birds of Prey, Harley will turn all their worlds upside down—exactly how she likes it. Working with Amanda on the art and storytelling has been a blast so far and this book will be like nothing we have ever done before.”

Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey #1

Written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti

Art and Cover by Amanda Conner

Color by Paul Mounts

In Shops: Mar 04, 2020

Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey #1, hitting shelves March 4th and shipping bi-monthly in DC’s Prestige Plus format, will retail for $5.99 and will carry an Ages 17+ content descriptor.

