GeekDad Daily Deal: Smartclean Eyeglasses Ultrasonic Cleaner Vision.7

With all your glasses do for you, the least you could do for them is clean them once in a while. Today’s Daily Deal, the Smartclean Eyeglasses Ultrasonic Cleaner Vision.7, does the job in just minutes. Using sound waves it removes dirt and oils that build up over time. And it’s as easy as pushing a button. Well, that and drying them off; they do soak in a solution, after all. Choose from dark gray or silver, and check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!