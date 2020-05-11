Geek Daily Deals May 11 2020: 74.5W USB-C Wall Charger for $33 With Our Secret Code

Posted on by •

Keep up with all your charging needs – includes a 46W USB-C port, an 18W QuickCharge Port, and a standard USB port, just $33 today!

USB C Charger, AUKEY 74.5W 3-Port USB C Wall Charger with 46W PD 3.0(PPS) & 18W QC 3.0, Compatible MacBook, iPad Pro, iPhone SE / 11/11 Pro/Max/XS/XR, Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20+ / Note10+ :

Future-Proof Charging: A powerful USB charging station with USB Power Delivery 3.0 output, Quick Charge 3.0 output, and standard USB output to charge most USB-C and USB-powered gear

USB Power Delivery 3.0: USB-C port with up to 46W Power Delivery efficiently charges a 12-inch MacBook, Nintendo Switch, iPhone SE / 11 / 11 Pro, or Galaxy S20 Ultra / Note10+ (PPS) at full speed

18W Quick Charge 3.0: Charge compatible devices up to 4 times faster. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0/1.0

Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

Package Contents: AUKEY PA-Y13 75W Power Delivery Charging Station, User Manual, 24-Month Promise and Customer Support Card

Get one for just $33 today when you use secret code SWB7PE5P!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday's deals?

